Flea's Grammy was used as a shovel by his daughter

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has revealed his daughter used his Grammy as a shovel in the garden.



The 59-year-old musician has shared the funny tale of his eldest offspring, Clara Balzary, now 33, sneaking the golden gramophone out of the house into the garden and using the horn as a tool when she was five.



Speaking on LA radio station KROQ, he said: “Grammys are awesome, but after we won our first Grammy, like three years later, my mom said, ‘Michael, where’s your Grammy?’, and I was like, ‘I don’t know, mom, I put it somewhere.’



“Months after that, my gardener came out of the backyard, in the garden, and you know how the Grammy looks like an old record player with the horn on it? My daughter had unscrewed it and was using it as a shovel for the garden. It had been out there in the dirt for the whole winter. It had been out in the dirt for the whole winter and stuff.”



The 'By The Way' hitmaker - who also has Sunny, 16, with ex Frankie Rayder - has won six Grammys with his bandmates, but admitted awards aren't why he's in music.



Asked how he celebrates career wins, he quipped: “I usually drop about six or seven hits of acid, get naked, paint my whole body in lipstick, and run down the street screaming like mad … It’s not really a celebration, I actually do that every day.”



RHCP recently returned with their new album, 'Unlimited Love', which looks set to top the charts in the UK this week, while they were recently honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.



The 'Under the Bridge' rockers - completed by frontman Anthony Kiedis, drummer Chad Smith and guitarist John Frusciante - were all present to accept the honour, and Flea said he was "grateful" to have received the star on the iconic tourist spot because the street has "always been a part of him."



He said: "When I was in high school, I marched on this street playing trumpet in the Hollywood High marching band. … I know this street inside out, and this street knows me. And whenever we’ve travelled around the world, this street has always been a part of me. And I’m really grateful that now we can be a part of it."