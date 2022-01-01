Halsey leaves Grammy Awards early after feeling unwell

Halsey left the 2022 Grammy Awards early on Sunday as she was "not feeling super well".

The Without Me hitmaker - who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns - announced on Saturday that they would be attending the music ceremony in Las Vegas three days after having an operation to treat their endometriosis.

After making a brief appearance on the red carpet and inside the show, they decided to exit the prizegiving early to prioritise their health.

"Not feeling super well so I left early," the star shared on their Instagram Stories. "Had to see BTS tho (sic). Going to get pasta and sleep. Thanks for everything luv u all."

In their original message, the 27-year-old asked anyone who saw them at the Grammys to "be gentle" as they were feeling fragile.

"The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in," the singer wrote. "As luck would have it, I'm attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I'm fragile. Fragile but excited."

Halsey was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album for If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power but was beaten by St. Vincent with Daddy's Home.