SZA uses crutches during Grammys after injuring ankle

SZA was on crutches at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday because she injured her ankle shortly before the ceremony.



The All the Stars hitmaker managed to pose for photos on the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas without assistance on Sunday. However, she needed to use crutches as she walked to the stage to collect the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy for Kiss Me More, her collaboration with Doja Cat.



According to E! News, SZA later explained to reporters in the press room, "It's very funny because I fell out of bed right before it was time to like leave and get ready for this, like the day before. Everything awesome in my life has also come with something very random."



The 32-year-old didn't explain exactly what injury she sustained in the fall at the event, but she later shared a close-up photo of her right ankle wrapped in a bandage on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, "Thank u @dojacat for having me on this song n letting me to (sic) whatever I wanted ! Eff my weak a*s bony ankles lol."



The series of snaps show her and Doja posing with their awards as well as Lil Nas X pushing her around in a wheelchair outside the venue. On her Stories, SZA wrote, "Done w press straight to the doctor" with a crying emoji.



Footage from the broadcast showed Lady Gaga helping SZA with the train of her dress as she tried to get up the steps to accept the award. As SZA made it to the microphone, Doja rushed from the bathroom straight onto the stage and joked, "I have never taken such a fast p**s in my whole life" before rearranging her dress.