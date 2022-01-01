NEWS The Wanted’s Greatest Hits heading for Top 10 following Tom Parker’s passing Newsdesk Share with :





The Wanted’s Most Wanted: The Greatest Hits (9) could return to the Top 10 following the tragic death of member Tom Parker, who passed away aged 33 last week. Upon its original release in 2021, Most Wanted reached Number 8 to became the group’s fourth UK Top 10 album, succeeding 2010’s The Wanted (4), 2011 record Battleground (5) and 2013 release Word of Mouth (9).



Unlimited Love is on track become Red Hot Chili Peppers’ fifth UK Number 1 album this week as it outsells its closest competition by almost 8:1.



Currently leading on weekend sales, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ twelfth studio album Universal Love is flying ahead on physical formats. If it holds on, it will become the group’s first Official Number 1 album in over a decade; their last being 2011’s I’m With You.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Harry Styles’ 2019 album Fine Line (6) vaults 22 places up the Official Albums Chart following the release of his new single As It Was; taken from upcoming third studio album Harry’s House to be released next month. Harry’s 2017 solo debut Harry Styles (35) could also soar back into the Top 40 this week.



The Top 40 sees two further potential new entries. Essex-born rapper French the Kid’s debut mixtape Never Been Ordinary is on course to enter at Number 21, while Hannah Peel & Panorchestra’s collaborative project The Unfolding also looks set to score a strong debut at Number 30.