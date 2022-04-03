Finneas doesn't want to see any 'trash talking' after Happier Than Ever lost at Grammys

Finneas doesn't want to see any "trash talking" after he and Billie Eilish failed to earn any Grammys for 'Happier Than Ever'.

The pop superstar's acclaimed album and the title track scored the duo seven prizes at Sunday night's (03.04.22) ceremony at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

However, after Billie and her brother and collaborator came home empty-handed, Finneas had nothing but "love" for the winners, including Jon Batiste and Silk Sonic, and asked his followers not to bad-mouth them.

He tweeted: "We love silk sonic!! We love Jon batiste!!! We love everyone who won tonight!! I don’t wanna see anyone talking any trash at ALL!! Nothing but love!! Talented musicians won tonight!! We were lucky to be nominated!! And lucky to perform!! (sic)"

Jon was the big winner of the night, taking home five golden gramophones in total, including the prestigious Album of the Year trophy for 'We Are'.

Silk Sonic - Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak - went away with an equally as impressive haul, after they scooped Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best R B Performance and Best R B Song for 'Leave The Door Open'.

Finneas was also nominated for Producer of the Year (Non-Classical), which went to Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey collaborator Jack Antonoff.

Meanwhile, Billie wowed with her performance of 'Happier Than Ever' at the star-studded bash.

The 20-year-old singer paid tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins by donning a t-shirt with his face on during her set.

As she belted out the ballad, rain came falling down and she proudly held up her shirt to show she was honouring Taylor, who died aged 50 on March 25.