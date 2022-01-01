Cardi B deactivates Twitter account amidst Grammy Awards spat

Cardi B deactivated her Twitter account during the 2022 Grammy Awards after arguing with fans online.



The I Like It artist did not attend the music awards show on Sunday, despite being nominated for her single Up.



In now-deleted posts obtained by Billboard, Cardi fought with fans over her decision not to go.



"I'm deleting my Twitter but Oh God I hate this f**kin dumb fan base," she wrote. "You got the slow dumb*****s dragging my kids all cause y'all thought (sic) I was going to the Grammys and I didn't the f**k? When the f**k I hinted I was going?"



Fans had previously traded barbs referencing the musician's children.



In response to a fan tweet earlier that day, she said, "I'm not going to an (sic) award if I don't got a new song to perform or my album ain't out... Next year."



She also noted: "I been posting on my IG stories where I been at... like clearly I'm in my house and I'm in NY," in reference to the awards show being hosted in Las Vegas.



Cardi was nominated for Best Rap Performance for Up, but lost to Baby Keem for his song Family Ties.