Olivia Rodrigo brings sign language interpreter to 2022 Grammy Awards

Olivia Rodrigo walked the red carpet at the 2022 Grammy Awards with a sign language interpreter.

In a video obtained by Page Six, the Good 4 U singer was seen with an ASL interpreter while doing interviews.

In light of the move, Olivia received praise from fans on social media.

CODA star Marlee Matlin wrote, "Thank you @oliviarodrigo for having an ASL interpreter with you on the red carpet! You ROCK!"

While deaf hip-hop artist Sean Forbes commented on Marlee's tweet: "There were several interpreters on the red carpet, and 99% of the live stream was not ASL accessible, just a few like @oliviarodrigo - There is supposed to be an ASL livestream right now for the awards but I can't find it..... not entirely accessible.

"Thank you @oliviarodrigo for having an ASL interpreter with you, that was bada*s. Wish more would have had their interviews ASL accessible."

Olivia won Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album at the ceremony.