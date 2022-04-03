H.E.R. 'at a loss of words' performing with Lenny Kravitz at the Grammys

H.E.R. found it surreal performing with Lenny Kravitz at the Grammys.



The 24-year-old singer was "at a loss for words" getting to share a stage with her idol at the ceremony at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday night (03.04.22).



The pair were joined by Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker for a rendition of Lenny's 1993 mega-hit 'Are You Gonna Go My Way', and it was a "full-circle moment" for H.E.R., who grew up idolising Lenny and late music icon Prince, who performed together.



According to Billboard, she said: “I was having so much fun. I watched Lenny growing up, playing with Prince. I’d study literally all his videos of his performances, and he’s one of the reasons why he wanted to play guitar to have this full-circle moment and perform with him. I was at a loss for words.”



H.E.R. also performed her Grammy-nominated single 'Damage' - which was shortlisted for Best R B Song and Best R B Performance but lost to Silk Sonic's 'Leave The Door Open' - with producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis.



Jazmine Sullivan also tied with duo Silk Sonic - comprising Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak - for the latter accolade with her song 'Pick Up Your Feelings'.



Travis - whose fiance Kourtney Kardashian was seen beaming in the crowd - joined the songstress again for a performance of 'We Made It' from H.E.R.'s Grammy-nominated 2021 album 'Back of My Mind'.