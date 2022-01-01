Katy Perry and Dua Lipa still planning a collaboration

Katy Perry and Dua Lipa are waiting for their schedules to align to record a duet.

The pop megastars have had two failed attempts to release a hit together after Dua decided not to feature on Katy's track 'Teary Eyes' on her 2020 LP 'Smile', while the 'Don't Start Now' hitmaker wanted to get the American superstar on her song 'Ball Chain', but she was too busy at the time.

Now, an insider has claimed the duo are still hoping to get in the studio together.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Dua and Katy are both fans of each other.

“So far it’s been an issue of schedules and that Dua was determined to keep (her 2020 album) 'Future Nostalgia' collab-free. But now she’s looking to the future and has loads of people she wants to work with."

The pair will soon have a collaborator in common, as it was recently reported that Katy has recorded a new remix of one of Madonna's biggest hits for an upcoming remix album to mark The Queen of Pop's 40th anniversary.

A source said: “Madonna has been going flat out over the past few weeks.

“Not only is she working on her biopic but she’s also been in the studio at all hours.

“She’s been a massive fan of Katy for years and always talked about doing a song with her.

“With the remix project things have fallen into place. As plans are still being sorted out, no release date is set yet. Hopefully fans won’t have to wait too long.”

The 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker is celebrating four decades since the release of her 1982 debut single, 'Everybody', in October.

Dua, meanwhile, got Madonna and Missy Elliott to feature on a remix of 'Levitating'.