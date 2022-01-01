Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic and Jon Batiste win big at 2022 Grammys

Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic and Jon Batiste were the big winners at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.



The 19-year-old pop sensation won Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut album Sour, and Best Pop Solo Performance for her debut single Drivers License.



R&B duo Silk Sonic, made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, won two of the night's biggest prizes - Record of the Year and Song of the Year - for Leave the Door Open as well as Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.



Batiste, who led this year's nominations, was the biggest winner overall, taking home five accolades, including Album of the Year for We Are.



Foo Fighters also won multiple awards, including Best Rock Album for Medicine at Midnight, Best Rock Song for Waiting on a War, and Best Rock Performance for Making a Fire.



The band had been scheduled to perform at the event but pulled out following the recent death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins. The late musician was honoured with a tribute montage set to the band's track My Hero.



Rodrigo, Silk Sonic and Batiste also performed during the evening, which also featured performances by Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Lil Nas X, among others.



The 2022 Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.







The main list of winners is as follows:







Record of the Year: Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open



Album of the Year: Jon Batiste - We Are



Song of the Year: Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open



Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo



Best Pop Vocal Album: Olivia Rodrigo - Sour



Best Pop Solo Performance: Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License



Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance: Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More



Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - Love For Sale



Best Rock Album: Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight



Best Rock Song: Foo Fighters - Waiting on a War



Best Rock Performance: Foo Fighters - Making a Fire



Best Metal Performance: Dream Theater - The Alien



Best Alternative Music Album: St. Vincent - Daddy's Home



Best R&B Album: Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales



Best R&B Song: Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open



Best R&B Performance: Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open



Best Traditional R&B Performance: H.E.R. - Fight For You



Best Country Album: Chris Stapleton - Starting Over



Best Country Song: Chris Stapleton - Cold



Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton - You Should Probably Leave



Best Country Duo/ Group Performance: Brothers Osborne - Younger Me



Best Rap Album: Tyler, the Creator - Call Me if You Get Lost



Best Rap Song: Kanye West featuring Jay-Z - Jail



Best Rap Performance: Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties



Best Melodic Rap Performance: Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby - Hurricane



Best Dance/ Electronic Recording: Rüfüs Du Sol - Alive



Best Dance/Electronic Album: Black Coffee - Subconsciously



Best Comedy Album: Louis C.K. - Sincerely Louis C.K.



Best Spoken Word Album: Don Cheadle - Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis



Best Song Written for Visual Media: Bo Burnham - All Eyes On Me (taken from Inside)



Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday



Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Carlos Rafael Rivera for The Queen's Gambit and Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for Soul



Best Music Video: Jon Batiste - Freedom



Best Music Film: Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)



Producer of the Year (non-classical): Jack Antonoff.