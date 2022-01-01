Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic and Jon Batiste win big at 2022 Grammys

- ARTISTS
Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic and Jon Batiste were the big winners at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
The 19-year-old pop sensation won Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut album Sour, and Best Pop Solo Performance for her debut single Drivers License.
R&B duo Silk Sonic, made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, won two of the night's biggest prizes - Record of the Year and Song of the Year - for Leave the Door Open as well as Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song.
Batiste, who led this year's nominations, was the biggest winner overall, taking home five accolades, including Album of the Year for We Are.
Foo Fighters also won multiple awards, including Best Rock Album for Medicine at Midnight, Best Rock Song for Waiting on a War, and Best Rock Performance for Making a Fire.
The band had been scheduled to perform at the event but pulled out following the recent death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins. The late musician was honoured with a tribute montage set to the band's track My Hero.
Rodrigo, Silk Sonic and Batiste also performed during the evening, which also featured performances by Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, BTS, Justin Bieber, and Lil Nas X, among others.
The 2022 Grammy Awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, took place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
The main list of winners is as follows:
Record of the Year: Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Album of the Year: Jon Batiste - We Are
Song of the Year: Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Best New Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Vocal Album: Olivia Rodrigo - Sour
Best Pop Solo Performance: Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance: Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album: Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga - Love For Sale
Best Rock Album: Foo Fighters - Medicine at Midnight
Best Rock Song: Foo Fighters - Waiting on a War
Best Rock Performance: Foo Fighters - Making a Fire
Best Metal Performance: Dream Theater - The Alien
Best Alternative Music Album: St. Vincent - Daddy's Home
Best R&B Album: Jazmine Sullivan - Heaux Tales
Best R&B Song: Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Best R&B Performance: Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
Best Traditional R&B Performance: H.E.R. - Fight For You
Best Country Album: Chris Stapleton - Starting Over
Best Country Song: Chris Stapleton - Cold
Best Country Solo Performance: Chris Stapleton - You Should Probably Leave
Best Country Duo/ Group Performance: Brothers Osborne - Younger Me
Best Rap Album: Tyler, the Creator - Call Me if You Get Lost
Best Rap Song: Kanye West featuring Jay-Z - Jail
Best Rap Performance: Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar - Family Ties
Best Melodic Rap Performance: Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby - Hurricane
Best Dance/ Electronic Recording: Rüfüs Du Sol - Alive
Best Dance/Electronic Album: Black Coffee - Subconsciously
Best Comedy Album: Louis C.K. - Sincerely Louis C.K.
Best Spoken Word Album: Don Cheadle - Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation From John Lewis
Best Song Written for Visual Media: Bo Burnham - All Eyes On Me (taken from Inside)
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Carlos Rafael Rivera for The Queen's Gambit and Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for Soul
Best Music Video: Jon Batiste - Freedom
Best Music Film: Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Producer of the Year (non-classical): Jack Antonoff.