Olivia Rodrigo wants to sing with Brandi Carlile.



The 19-year-old singer walked the red carpet at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (03.04.22) and admitted there were "so many people" at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas that she'd like to collaborate with in future but the 'Right on Time' hitmaker is at the top of her list.



She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Brandi Carlile is performing tonight and she is a big inspiration."



Olivia took home Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal album for 'Sour' and also performed her smash hit 'Drivers License' and although she "couldn't fathom" actually winning any of the accolades she was nominated for ahead of the ceremony, she was delighted to be there.



She said: "I feel very lucky that I get to do this...



"It's crazy, I have just watched the GRAMMYs religiously since I was so young and just to be here and perform up on that stage is such an honour."



The 'Good 4 U' singer is preparing to go on her first-ever tour "literally" after the Grammys but explained one of the reasons why she made her documentary film 'Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film)' was for fans who are unable to make her concerts so they can experience her in action without leaving their homes.



She said: "We worked really hard on the film and I am going on tour literally the second we finish the GRAMMYs, so I wanted to give my fans who would not be able to make it to a concert something they can watch.



"You know, [give them] a little bit of new content. So, I am happy that we did that."



Olivia broke down in tears when she collected her Grammy for Best New Artist.



She said in her acceptance speech: "God, thank you so much to the Recording Academy. This is my biggest dream come true. Thank you so much. Thank you to everyone at Interscope Records, especially [CEO] John Janick for believing in me and my song-writing before everyone else.”



The singer went on to credit "everything" to her collaborator and fellow songwriter Dan Nigro, who "discovered" the starlet on Instagram back in March 2020.



She added: "Thank you to my amazing parents and my best friends Iris, Maddie and Conan and a huge thanks to Dan who made all of my music wit me. Dan, you are the best friend and collaborator I could ever ask for you and this is all because of you. Thank you."