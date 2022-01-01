Halsey to attend 2022 Grammy Awards three days after surgery

Halsey is to attend the 2022 Grammy Awards just three days after undergoing surgery.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Without Me singer - who uses both she/her and they/them pronouns - posted a photo of themselves in a hospital gown and mask.

In the accompanying caption, Halsey explained that they had undergone an operation to treat their endometriosis last week.

"The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in," the 27-year-old wrote. "As luck would have it, I'm attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago."

Halsey is nominated in the Best Alternative Music Album category for If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power.

To conclude, they wrote: "Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I'm fragile. Fragile but excited."