Harry Styles breaks U.S. Spotify record for most-streamed song in a single day

Harry Styles now holds the record for the most-streamed song in a single day on Spotify in the United States.

His new song, As It Was, broke both the U.S. and worldwide record for most streams in one day on the service across 2022.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the song beat Olivia Rodrigo's Driver's Licence, with eight million streams, and Anitta's Evolver, with 8.6 million streams last month.

As It Was earned over 8.3 million streams on its first day of release.

The music video has over 29 million views on YouTube, sitting in the top spot on the platform's Trending section.

Music video director Tanu Muino said of working on the project: "Directing a Harry Styles video was a bucket list dream come true for me as he's my favourite performer... It will be a music video I will never forget and now I can happily retire."