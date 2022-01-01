Miranda Lambert too 'slammed' with work to attend 2022 Grammys

Miranda Lambert won’t be attending the 2022 Grammy Awards.

In an interview with ABC Audio, the country singer revealed she’d be missing the music prizegiving, which is to be held in Las Vegas on Sunday.

“I'm not getting to go again,” she said, explaining that the Grammys fall in the middle of pre-production for her co-headlining Bandwagon Tour with Little Big Town and preparation for her Palomino album release.

“So, I'm slammed this month, with the record coming out and everything,” she added.

Miranda is nominated for two awards - Best Country Duo/Group Performance for Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) with Elle King, and Best Country Album for The Marfa Tapes with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram.

“We were on a group text this morning. I feel like I have FOMO (Fear of Missing Out),” she admitted, before noting that Jon and Jack will be there “representing the home team”.