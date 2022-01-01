Sam Fender 'less afraid' to sing in Geordie accent

Sam Fender felt "less afraid" to sing in his Geordie accent on 'Seventeen Going Under'

The 'Hypersonic Missiles' rocker - who is from North Shields, North East England - has suggested he's not always felt confident about singing in his thick northern accent, but because the track is so "autobiographical", it felt "natural" to let his Geordie accent come out.

Speaking to Dazed, he said: "I don’t always sing with a very strong accent, but with 'Seventeen Going Under', I was less afraid to let my Geordie come out. It’s an autobiographical song, so it made sense. There’s also little moments of that song where it’s almost like spoken-word – it’s still singing but it’s very conversational, so it felt natural to use my own accent.”

Meanwhile, the BRIT Award winner recently confessed he relishes telling his former classmates to "f*** off" when they ask him to play at their weddings.

The 'Spit Of You' singer felt out of place at a sixth form college in a wealthy part of Whitley Bay, North East England, and while his fellow students used to make fun of him then, but they are keen to ask him for favours now he's a star, and he has no problem with turning them down.

He said: "There was a corner of the common room that they used to call peasants’ corner, and that’s where I used to sit.

“But they’re all asking us to play their weddings now. And I subsequently tell them all to f*** off. It’s wonderful.”

The 27-year-old musician is already planning his next album following the success of chart-topping 'Seventeen Going Under' and is set on cracking America.

Asked what his goals for 2022 are, he said: "Write and record another record, tour that record. Go out to America, start doing stuff out there because we've not really scratched the surface of the States.

"It's flying over here and it's starting to fly in Europe."