Rita Ora looking forward to touring again

Rita Ora “can’t wait” to go on tour again.

The 31-year-old singer is working on a new album and is looking forward to going out on the road and performing once more.

Speaking on 'Smallzy's Celebrity Small Talk', Rita said: “I can’t wait for that to happen again, which is definitely going to happen once this third album comes out for sure.”

The 'Anywhere' singer revealed that she has been working on her upcoming record in Los Angeles and says it will "pleasantly surprise" her fans.

Rita said: "I’ve been recording in LA this whole time. It’s really nearly done and I think you guys are going to be very, very pleasantly surprised."

The new album is an important one for Rita as it is the first under a new record deal where she owns all of her own masters and she thinks it has given her more creative freedom.

She said: "First of all, I’m very proud of this new deal because I own all of my own masters, which is a huge thing. If anyone listening doesn’t really know what that means, it basically means when you know, you write your own music and you publish it … usually publishers get percentages … when you’re on your own masters, it gives you a lot more freedom.”

Rita believes that this will be the way forward for other artists in the music industry.

She added: “I think it’s a new way of … thinking and for up and coming artists, it’s nice to see that you’re not as dependent as you would use to be, say, before streaming happened.”

The 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker also suggested that she hopes younger artists can follow in her footsteps.

Rita said: “I’m doing this also for all the young artists to see that ‘Wow I can do this too’ … there are so many different lanes you can take nowadays and that’s what’s great about making music … there’s a lot more ways of getting out there.”