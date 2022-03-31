NEWS Madame Tussauds London unveils new Bowie figure to launch new Music Festival Experience Newsdesk Share with :





The world-famous attraction unveils its latest figure, David Bowie, styled as his alter ego the extraterrestrial rockstar, Ziggy Stardust.



The new figure will join an epic line up of musical icons, both past and present, including Stormzy, Freddie Mercury and Amy Winehouse at the attraction’s new music zone.



To celebrate the stellar line up, the Baker Street attraction took some of its headliners to the capital’s most iconic music locations.



31st March 2022: Madame Tussauds London today unveiled its much-anticipated David Bowie figure. This latest figure completes the impossible line up at its new Music Festival experience, launching 1st April.



Working in partnership with Bowie’s estate and using information from his 1983 sitting, Madame Tussauds London’s new figure is the second to be created of Bowie and immortalises his infamous alter ego, Ziggy Stardust. Fans of the icon of sound and vision will recognise the Starman’s signature red hairstyle, cosmic jumpsuit and celestial makeup made famous in the 1970s.



Bowie’s new figure marks the launch of the Baker Street attraction’s newly revamped Music Festival zone; the only place where guests can experience a truly impossible line up of musical greats past and present.



The revamped area will offer guests an access all areas pass to the ultimate music festival. Guests will be able to snap a selfie with Rihanna, pose with Beyoncé and Amy Winehouse, jam with Ed Sheeran, hang backstage in the glam tent with Little Mix and then stop by the 60s and 70s tent to witness rock and pop legends Jimi Hendrix and David Bowie headline like in their heyday. This is a line up only Madame Tussauds London could create.



To celebrate the arrival of Bowie’s new figure and the completion of the attraction’s impossible festival line-up, Madame Tussauds London re-visited some of the capital’s most iconic music venues.



At the Hammersmith Apollo, nearly 50 years after his last performance there as Ziggy Stardust, Bowie’s new figure was joined on stage by fellow South London boy Stormzy’s figure.



Studio One at Abbey Road Studios, played host to the figures of Ed Sheeran, Amy Winehouse and Freddie Mercury, who have all recorded at the iconic location.



At Ronnie Scott’s famous Jazz Club, Jimi Hendrix’s figure graced the same stage where his real-life counterpart held his last ever performance in 1970. He’s joined by the figure of one of Britain’s biggest musicians, Dua Lipa.

Portobello Road’s Honest Jon’s had two special customers as figures of reggae legend Bob Marley and music icon Beyoncé stood amongst the music mecca’s revered vinyls.



Tim Waters, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London said, “David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust transcends generations and music genres, making him the ultimate headliner to launch our new Music Festival zone. We were honoured to work with his estate in what would have been his 75th year and play our small part in keeping his inimitable legacy alive for generations to come.



“We know that guests love to meet their music heroes here at the attraction. With our new Music Festival experience, we’ve captured the magic of live music, with legends you literally could not see perform together anywhere else, in a way that only Madame Tussauds London could. There’s also the added bonus of no muddy fields or main-stage clashes to contend with.”



Madame Tussauds London’s Music Festival experience is open to the public from 1st April 2022. Book tickets at www.madametussauds.com/London