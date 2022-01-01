Snoop Dogg teases Nuthin' But a G Thang NFT release

Snoop Dogg is considering releasing '90s smash hit Nuthin' But a G Thang as a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) via Death Row Records.

The Gin and Juice star acquired his former label Death Row back in February, and subsequently announced plans to turn it into an "NFT label". Billboard has confirmed that all Death Row releases will be NFTs, and it appears Nuthin' But a G Thang would be the first.

Speaking to Ice Cube on a YouTube Live discussion on Thursday, Snoop teased, "I just might sell Nuthin' But a G Thang next month."

The song, on which Snoop featured, was originally released in 1992 on Dr. Dre's debut solo album The Chronic.

Discussing his plans for Death Row's emerging artists, he said, "Death Row Records is the first major label to be an NFT label... creating content where people can actually own and trade. We dropped a mixtape last month and it did a great thing for us as far as communicating, getting us in the community (and) engaging with a lot of artists that had no foundation or platform.

"It also showed us that this community is in dire need of great music and that's what we plan on doing. We plan on bringing great music and great artists... This is what Death Row is all about, trying to expand and take it to new regions."

Following Snoop's purchase of Death Row, fans spotted some of the label's albums were missing from streaming services. During the conversation, the rapper explained that Gala Music will be the "exclusive place that Death Row lives in the Metaverse".

"We plan on giving people access to buying and trading some of these classic songs, classic records that were the foundation of Death Row and along the lines get these new records," he added.