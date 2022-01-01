NEWS Dave’s 'Starlight' sets UK rap record with fourth week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Dave’s Starlight sets a new chart record today as it secures its fourth consecutive week at Number 1.

The song clocks up 6.8 million streams this week, and holds off fierce competition from fellow rapper Aitch’s Baby ft. Ashanti (2) to claim its fourth week at the top.



With a month-long stretch at the top of the Official Singles Chart, Starlight is now the longest-running Number 1 solo UK Rap single in Official Charts history. See Dave’s Official Charts history in full here.



Viral sensation Cat Burns continues to make gains with breakthrough hit Go, this week climbing two to a new peak of Number 6. Read our interview with Cat about Go’s unprecedented success here.



After a performance at this week’s Concert For Ukraine, Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran’s Bam Bam ascends six places to Number 10. It’s Camila’s fifth and Ed’s 37th UK Top 10.



Tiesto and Ava Max continue to rise closer to the Top 10 with The Motto (12), while Liilz and ZieZie also reach a new peak with Glad U Came (15). Tate McRae has two tracks present in the Top 40 this week; She’s All I Wanna Be (16) climbs five to a new peak, while this week’s highest new entry Chaotic (36) becomes Tate’s third UK Top 40 hit.



Elsewhere Joel Corry, David Guetta and Bryson Tiller also reach a new peak with What Would You Do? (21) up ten, as well as Becky Hill and Galantis’ Run (22). This week’s highest climber comes from Potter Payper and Tiggs Da Author who vault 33 spots with Gangsteritus (23), which becomes both artists’ first Top 40 single.



Charlie Puth’s Light Switch (31) rebounds to its previous peak, while Sigala’s Melody (34) jumps 12 to become the DJ’s 13th Top 40 entry. Finally, Vibe Chemistry’s 2021 single Balling (37) enters the Official Charts for the first time thanks to a new remix featuring Songer and JME.