Michael Bublé scores fifth UK Number 1 album with 'Higher'

Michael Bublé claims the UK’s Official Number 1 album with Higher, holding off tough competition from Machine Gun Kelly in what’s proven to be a fight to the finish.



Bublé’s ninth studio album, Higher becomes his fifth UK Number 1 album to date, joining Crazy Love (2009), Christmas (2011), To Be Loved (2013) and Love (2018). See Michael Bublé’s Official Charts history in full here.



Texas-born rapper-turned-rocker Machine Gun Kelly makes a strong debut at Number 2 this week with his sixth studio album Mainstream Sellout. Just 210 chart sales separate Machine Gun Kelly – real name Colson Baker – from chart-topper Bublé. This becomes Machine Gun Kelly’s second UK Top 10 album so far, following the success of 2020’s Tickets to My Downfall (3).



A new entry at Number 3 this week, Placebo’s eighth studio record Never Let Me Go becomes the group’s highest-charting to date in the UK. Never Let Me Go tops the band’s previous Official Albums Chart peak of Number 5, achieved with 1996 debut Placebo. Never Let Me Go also boasts the Number 1 position on this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart. Find out more Placebo chart facts here.



Following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters’ 2009 Greatest Hits collection vaults 71 places up the chart to re-enter the Top 5 (5). The 5x Platinum album boasts over 1.5 million UK chart sales to date.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, former Bros member Matt Goss secures his first solo UK Top 10 album with The Beautiful Unknown (7), as Jamaican reggae artist Koffee claims her first Official Albums Chart entry with debut Gifted (9).



UK rappers Blade Brown & K-Trap – real names Jonathon Wrate and Devonte Perkins - make a strong Top 20 debut at Number 17 with their debut collaborative mixtape Joints. Meanwhile, Stone Foundation’s tenth studio album Outside Looking In becomes the group’s highest-charting album to date (27). See Stone Foundation’s Official Charts history in full here.



Finally, Bon Iver’s self-titled 2011 album Bon Iver, Bon Iver re-enters the Official Albums Chart at Number 40 thanks to a 10th anniversary reissue. The album also reaches Number 2 on this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart.