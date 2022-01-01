Royal Blood postpone rest of UK tour after Mike Kerr tests positive for COVID-19

Royal Blood have postponed the remaining dates of their tour after vocalist Mike Kerr caught COVID-19.

The 31-year-old frontman - who is joined by drummer Ben Thatcher, 34, in the rock duo - is unable to "sing a single note" after coming down with coronavirus, and is "heartbroken" to have to push back the arena gigs.

The 'Trouble's Coming' hitmakers have been forced to delay their shows in Leeds, Manchester and Glasgow over the next three nights.

In a social media statement, Mike said: "I’m heartbroken to write this, but despite being fully protected and taking precautions, I have tested positive for COVID following last night’s show at The O2 Arena.

This morning I’ve woken up to discover I have lost my voice. Unfortunately, this isn’t something I can ‘power through’, I currently cannot sing a single note. My voice is gone.

I’m absolutely gutted. We were having the time of our lives up there, and your support and passion is not taken for granted for one second."

Royal Blood promised to reschedule the concerts "as soon as possible".

He concluded: "I’m so sorry to advise that I cannot continue the tour and want to apologise for the huge disappointment and inconvenience this will cause you all. We will work as hard as we can to reschedule the shows for as soon as possible.

Mike x (sic)"