Doja Cat is quitting music after The Weeknd's stadium tour

Doja Cat has insisted she has "s***" to do before she quits music.



The 'Say So hitmaker has reassured fans that she will still be supporting The Weeknd on his 'After Hours til Dawn Stadium Tour', but she is "bailing out" after that run and other commitments.



She tweeted: “for those who are seeing me at the after hours tour, i’m not bailing. But me not bailing doesn’t mean my a** isn’t gonna disappear right after. i still got s*** i gotta do. and a lot of y’all think cuz i post a f***** picture it means i’m not out. Pic doesn’t = music GOOFY. (sic)"



Doja added: “so yes that still means i got videos to film i got performances to do and I got content to drop so i’m pooping it out and dippin. i ain’t gone yet. (sic)"



The 'Woman' hitmaker told fans she was quitting her career on Twitter last week, and later apologised for her outbursts on the micro-blogging site, which prompted Florida's MIX 105.1 radio station to tweet: "Ok so maybe @DojaCat isn't retiring. @PikeTaylorRadio," alongside an article about the apology.



However, Doja re-tweeted the post and insisted: “yes the f*** I am.”



The Grammy nominee is retiring from the music business after coming under fire from some fans in Paraguay, which prompted her to rant and apologise for not giving a "good enough show" in Brazil.



Following this, she changed her Twitter name to "i quit".



Screenshots from the deleted tweet - which were posted online - showed Doja responding to fans who were upset about standing in the rain to meet her after the show was cancelled due to a storm.



In reply, Doja wrote: "This s*** ain’t for me so I’m out. Y’all take care."



She continued: "There was a storm in Paraguay, the show got canceled. When I left the next morning, there wasn’t one person outside the hotel waiting for me. Let that sink in ...I regret spending all the time I did getting ready that day for the show I’ve been busting my a** every day to put on for you but god bless. (sic)"



In another deleted tweet, Doja said "music is dead" and requested people to unfollow her.



She wrote: “It’s gone and I don’t give a f*** anymore. “I f***** quit, I can’t wait to f***** disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a f***** fool for ever thinking I was made for this is a f***** nightmare. Unfollow me.”



Later, Doja said: "I don’t think I gave Brazil a good enough show tonight at all and I’m sorry for that but thank you guys for coming out I f****** love you and thank god we got another show tomorrow I promise I’ll do better. (sic)"