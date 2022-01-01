Liam Gallagher releases blistering new track C'Mon You Know

Liam Gallagher has released his eagerly-awaited new single, 'C'Mon You Know'.



The 49-year-old rocker has shared the title track from his upcoming third solo album, which he has described as the "sound of the summer".



Backed by gospel singers and a blistering beat, the track is in the vein of 'I've All I Need' from the former Oasis frontman's 2017 debut studio album, 'As You Were'.



The 'Wall of Glass' hitmaker is poised to release a new music video for the track, after he filmed on the rooftop of The Midland Hotel in his home city of Manchester last month.



Fans who attended Liam's concert for the Teenage Cancer Trust at The Royal Albert Hall in London last week got to hear the track live for the first time.



The latest single follows 'Everything's Electric', which was co-written by Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl.



The rock 'n' roll star has worked with a range of people - including regular collaborators Andrew Wyatt and Greg Kurstin, as well as Nick Zinner of Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig - on 'C'Mon You Know' and he admitted fans may be surprised by the experimental nature of some of the tracks, but he's ready with excuses if it proves to be unpopular.



He said: “It’s a bit peculiar in places, which is good: 80 per cent madness and 20 per cent classic.



"If you’re going to start doing stuff like that on your third album, it helps if there’s a bit of Covid about.



"Because if it doesn’t take off, and people go, ‘I’m not sure about this, it’s a bit weird,’ we can blame it on the virus and go back to the classic stuff.”



A week after the album is released in May, Liam will headline two sold-out shows at Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire, the site of his former band's legendary gigs in 1996 and he's expecting the concerts will annoy his estranged brother and former bandmate, Noel Gallagher.



He said: “Look, it’s got to, hasn’t it? I’m sure deep down he’s happy, he’s not all bad. But there’s going to be a bit of ‘the f*****’s out and about again’.



"If he was doing Knebworth I’d be livid. I don’t care how much money you’ve got, how many houses you’ve got, how many celebrity mates, when you get home you’d be sitting there thinking ‘f***er’. But the geezer’s got many faces, so he can hide behind one of them.”







The track-listing for 'C'Mon You Know' is:



1. 'More Power'



2. 'Diamonds In The Dark'



3. 'Don’t Go Halfway'



4. 'Too Good For Giving Up'



5. 'Was Not Meant To be'



6. 'C’Mon You Know'



7. 'Everything’s Electric'



8. 'The World Is In Need'



9. 'Moscow Rules'



10. 'I’m Free'



11. 'Better Days'



12. 'Sweet Children'