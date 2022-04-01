Harry Styles' goddaughter is the voice on As It Was

Harry Styles has revealed his goddaughter, Ruby Winston, is the voice featured on his latest track, 'As It Was'.



The 'Falling' hitmaker has released the first track from his upcoming third solo album, 'Harry's House', and revealed his five-year-old goddaughter provided the sweet intro.



Ruby - whose father is producer Ben Winston, who is known for collaborating with One Direction - says at the start of the song: "Come on, Harry, we want to say goodnight to you!"



The 28-year-old pop star shared a sweet story of how Ruby would call him before bed every night, and was upset when he missed the call one evening.



Speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2's 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on Friday morning (01.04.22), the 'Kiwi' singer revealed: "The voice at the start is my goddaughter, who was in a long pattern of calling me every night before bed and I missed it one night and she let me know that she wasn't happy about it.



"So yeah, I dug it out one day when I was in the studio, put it at the start of the song.



"And I loved it so it stuck and I hope when she's older she will enjoy looking back on [it]."



Elsewhere, the 'Don't Worry Darling' star admitted he has achieved everything he's ever wanted to achieve on his follow-up to 2019's 'Fine Line', and anything he does after that will be a "bonus".



He said: "I feel very much like I've kind of achieved everything I want to achieve with this album already.



"So anything from this point on just feels very exciting and like a bonus."



'Harry's House' is set to be released on May 20, 2022.



Pre-save the album now via www.hstyles.co.uk.