New Order design t-shirt for British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal

New Order are calling on fans to unite and help those affected by the crisis in Ukraine.
As the conflict enters a second month, the band are making a new t-shirt available here
to raise money for the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal and support the humanitarian effort on the ground. The t-shirt graphic replicates the VHS label of the ‘Taras Shevchenko’ release (Fact 77) which was designed by Peter Saville Associates as part of their original sleeve artwork.
Profits from each t-shirt sale will go to the charity.
New Order recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of their debut album ‘Movement’ by releasing their ‘Taras Shevchenko’ concert film to Youtube, which was filmed live at the Ukrainian National Home, New York City on November 19, 1981.
The band would like to encourage those watching the clips on YouTube to donate whatever you can here.
Taras Shevchenko was the 19th century writer, poet and painter whose works championed the formation of an independent Ukraine.