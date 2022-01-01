Lewis Capaldi co-writing with Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid

Lewis Capaldi is working with Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid on his new album.

The Scottish superstar has been co-writing with a number of famous stars, including Bastille's Dan Smith, OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder and JC Stewart, for his follow-up to his record-breaking 2019 debut album, 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent'.

And now it's been revealed that the Irish songwriter, who is known for co-writing tunes for pal Ed Sheeran and the likes of Robbie Williams and Alicia Keys, is on board too.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Lewis understands people are expecting big things from his second record — and he has put so much hard work into it.

“He is an amazing songwriter on his own but getting people like Johnny involved too has taken things to the next level.

“Lewis has written so many songs that it has just been hard to whittle it down to a tracklist for the album. But it’s all coming together now and there’s not long to wait.”

Dan - who has also been penning songs for YUNGBLUD's new record - recently admitted writing with Lewis has been the highlight, and he loves getting to "hang out" with his pal.

He said: "I spent a few days doing some writing with Lewis. I know that he's taking his time and wants to get it right.

"It was lovely to see him and he's as f****** hilarious as ever - never turn down the chance to hang out with Lewis."

Ryan - who has worked on hits for Adele and Beyonce - said: "I was playing the songs an hour ago in the car and it’s just like, goosebumps! The guy could sing a random song in Spanish and it would still give me goosebumps. He’s so good.”

As for JC, he already penned the track 'Hollywood' on Lewis' first album.

He said: "We’ve written a few songs in the last year or so. But first and foremost we’re mates, so we keep it there."

Lewis’ debut record - which featured the hit singles 'Someone You Loved' and 'Before You Go' - spent 36 weeks in the Top 10, including 10 weeks at No1, and became the year’s best-selling album in the UK.