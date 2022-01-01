D'aria premiere 'Discussions with Myself’ on Fluctua Records
2 h
Newsdesk
Share with:
Music-News.com is proud to host the exclusive world video premiere of 'Discussions with Myself’ by D'aria. Pre-order 'Discussions With Myself' here.
After releasing her debut EP Neukölln Nights, dedicated to a haunted summer love, Berlin based singer-songwriter D’aria is embarking on a new project exploring her identity outside of relationships.
In a world where playing tough is the norm, D’aria is the exception to the rule. Her vulnerable and honest lyrics often aim at herself before anyone else. Taking inspiration from artists like Winona Oak, King Princess, BANKS and Halsey, D’arias candid pop sound and forthright lyrics are composed of introspective dilemmas of her life.
Outside of the pop genre, D’aria has made a name for herself as a top-liner in collaboration with Italian producer and Dj Latteo. She is looking forward to continuing blurring the lines between traditional songwriting and electronic music.
About 'Discussions With Myself': 'Discussions With Myself' is a self-reflective commentary on modern loneliness through the lens of female empowerment. The song is a dark and ironic take on what shouldn’t feel so hard to admit - we all long for connection. D’aria enters these grey zones of her mind and lets the listener become part of her inner conflict resolution. Softness is never a weakness.