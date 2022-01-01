Ed Sheeran and Liam Payne lead tributes to Tom Parker following his death

Ed Sheeran and Liam Payne have paid tribute to The Wanted's Tom Parker after he passed away on Wednesday following a battle with brain cancer.



The Shape of You singer sent his condolences to Tom's wife Kelsey and their two children following Tom's death at the age of 33.



"So sad to hear of Tom's passing. Thoughts and love are with Kelsey, his children and his family. Very sad day, what a lovely guy," Ed wrote on Instagram, while Liam told his followers he was "heartbroken" about Tom's death.



"He was so full of life and humour, and the memories I have of him with stay with me forever. Sending my thoughts out to his family and his brothers in The Wanted," he wrote on his Instagram Stories.



Tom was diagnosed with an inoperable grade 4 glioblastoma in October 2020, and told his followers his brain tumour was stable in November last year. He received private treatment at a hospital in Spain recently and was able to appear with his The Wanted bandmates - Max George, Nathan Sykes, Siva Kaneswaran, and Jay McGuiness - on their reunion tour earlier this month.



After Tom's wife announced his death, the group posted a joint statement, which reads, "Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker... Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can't express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."



Siva also posted his own message, which reads, "Hey Tom, I hope you're having a blast up there. I am so grateful that I had a chance to witness your true courage. It has been an absolute pleasure Tommy Boy. Thank you for letting us see you light up the world. Talk to you soon and see you later. Love you brother."



During an appearance on The One Show on Wednesday, McFly star Harry Judd called the news "desperately sad" and said Tom was "incredibly brave and positive" throughout his illness.



Harry's bandmate Tom Fletcher also wrote on Instagram, "Such sad news. Sending all of my love and thoughts to Tom's family, friends, band and everyone who loved him."