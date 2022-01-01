Daddy Yankee to headline Viva! L.A. Music Festival

Daddy Yankee is to headline the upcoming Viva! L.A. Music Festival.

The lineup, announced on Tuesday, includes J Balvin, Becky G, Kali Uchis, and more.

Daddy Yankee joins the festival as part of his upcoming world tour, in support of his final album Legendaddy.

After the trek, the Gasolina hitmaker will retire from music.

"I'm announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour," he said in a statement earlier this month."I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector's item, the album Legendaddy. I'm going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album."

The one-day festival will be held at Dodger Stadium on 25 June.

Organisers will donate $1 from every ticket sold to No Us Without You LA, a nonprofit that seeks to support undocumented immigrant communities within the city.