The Wanted lead tributes to Tom Parker

The Wanted have led the tributes to their bandmate Tom Parker following his death from brain cancer.

The 33-year-old pop star - who shot to fame as part of the boy band back in 2009 alongside Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, and Nathan Sykes - lost his battle with inoperable glioblastoma on Wednesday (30.03.22) and his former bandmates are "devastated" by his "premature loss."

In a statement posted to Instagram, the band wrote: "Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates."

Tom - who is survived by wife Kelsey Parker and daughters Aurelia, two, and son Bodhi, eighteen months, - first announced he had been diagnosed with inoperable grade 4 glioblastoma back in October 2020 - and the band went on to claim that he was an "amazing father and husband" who will always be in their hearts.

The 'Glad You Came' hitmakers added: "Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi. He was our brother, words can’t express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."

Other famous faces to express their grief the loss of the tragic star included former One Direction star Liam Payne who was left "heartbroken" by the singer's tragic death.

He wrote on Twitter: "I'm heartbroken to hear about Tom. He was so full of life and humour, and the memories I have of him with stay with me forever. Sending my thoughts out to his family and his brothers in The Wanted."

Vamps star Connor Ball noted that "33 is far too young, so much sadness", while 'Over the Rainbow' winner Danielle Hope - who starred as Sandy opposite Tom as Danny in a major production of musical 'Grease' back in 2017 - said he was the "best leading man" she could have asked for.

She wrote on Instagram: "I was singing 'We Go Together' this morning as I packed moving boxes.Everyone you met shone because you were always gleaming and beaming, the best leading man a sandy could ask for. A leading man, an incredible husband and father and a great friend to name a few. We really did see every 50’s themed diner in the UK on that tour mate! Have a milkshake for me! Thankyou for the precious time you spent with us lucky lot. There aren’t enough words to begin to describe you."(sic)