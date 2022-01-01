The Wanted star Tom Parker dies

The Wanted star Tom Parker has died at the age of 33 following a battle with brain cancer.

The British singer's wife, Kelsey Hardwick, announced the sad news in a post on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side. Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence," she captioned a black-and-white photo of her husband.

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom's light continues to shine for his beautiful children. Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end. I'm forever proud of you."

Tom was diagnosed with an inoperable glioblastoma, an aggressive type of brain tumour, in October 2020 after suffering a seizure.

Following treatment, the star revealed in January 2021 that his tumour had "significantly reduced".

Last September, Tom held a special charity concert at Royal Albert Hall in London to support Stand Up to Cancer, during which he reunited with his The Wanted bandmates - Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, and Nathan Sykes - for the first time since 2014.

Tom is survived by Kelsey and their two young children.