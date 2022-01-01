John Legend praises Chrissy Teigen for 'demystifying' fertility treatments

John Legend has praised his wife Chrissy Teigen for "demystifying" the in vitro fertilisation (IVF) process.

In a recent interview with Extra, the All of Me singer discussed his and Chrissy's plans to grow their family following the TV personality's pregnancy loss in September 2020.

"I think it's easier to let people know, 'cause then you don't have to hide what you're going through. It's a real experience," John said. "A lot of families go through this and I think Chrissy has done a good job of demystifying and destigmatising a lot of things that people might have been ashamed to share before.

"She talked about us losing a pregnancy that was difficult for us to share, but it meant so much. People come up to us all the time and thank us for that.

"So many lose a pregnancy, so many women have fertility struggles and they know they are not alone."

Noting that not everything in life is easy to talk about, John touched on why the pair reveals so much.

"There are a lot of things that we all share in common, we try to share those things with our audience, we all feel core-connected," the 43-year-old added.

John and Chrissy are parents to five-year-old daughter, Luna, and three-year-old son Miles.

The 36-year-old recently divulged that she had completed a round of IVF in an attempt to save as many eggs as possible and "hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos".