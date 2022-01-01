Kelly Clarkson officially granted legal name change

Kelly Clarkson will now legally be known as Kelly Brianne.



In February, The Kelly Clarkson Show host filed documents asking to drop her surname Clarkson from her moniker and be known by her first and middle name Kelly Brianne, with her stating that the new name "more fully reflects who I am".



In legal documents obtained by The Blast, her petition was granted by the Superior Court of California on Monday, making her legal name officially Kelly Brianne.



"The court adopts its tentative ruling as the Order of the Court as follows: There being no objections, the petition for change of name is granted," the document reads. "The Decree is signed and filed. The Petitioner's name is changed from Kelly Brianne Clarkson to Kelly Brianne."



When she was asked about the name change on People (the TV Show!) earlier this month, Kelly explained that she would continue being Kelly Clarkson professionally.



"I just got divorced, so I had to drop my married last name. I just kept my middle name for my personal life. I'm still Kelly Clarkson," the singer clarified. "I don't think I can change Clarkson at this point. I'm 20 years in!"



Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, the father of her two children, in June 2020 after seven years of marriage, and they finalised their divorce earlier this month.