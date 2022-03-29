J-Hope recovers from COVID-19 and will perform at Grammys

J-Hope has recovered from COVID-19 and will perform at the Grammys.



The 28-year-old singer had tested positive for coronavirus on March 23, but fortunately, he's made a "full recovery" in time for the K-Pop boy band's performance at the awards ceremony at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Arena on Sunday (03.04.22).



The band's record label Big Hit Music said: “J-Hope has been administering self-treatment at home since last Wednesday […] and as his quarantine has concluded, J-Hope can resume his activities starting from today.



“He experienced mild symptoms of a sore throat during his quarantine, but he is recovering fast.”



Confirming his appearance at the Grammys, the label added: “J-Hope is scheduled for departure to participate in the Grammy Awards activities and he will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines for air travel during his departure.



It has been confirmed that there is no issue regarding his participation in the Grammy Awards.”



The music star credits getting plenty of shut-eye and eating well with aiding his "speedy recovery".



J-Hope shared with fans on the Weverse platform: “Throughout isolation, I ate well and slept well. And that helped with my speedy recovery.



“I had a lot of concerns because I ended up testing positive during an important time with a lot going on.”



He added: “I’m sorry for getting back to you so late. Since I’m done isolating, I’ll be back on track in no time once I complete any and all of the remaining procedures.



“During these trying times, when every day is different, I hope ARMYs would please take good care of yourselves and stay healthy.”



J-Hope's recovery from the virus comes after bandmate Jungkook tested positive on Tuesday (29.03.22).



The other members of the band - completed by Jin, Suga, RM, Jimin and V - have all had COVID.