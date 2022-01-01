Doja Cat reiterates plans to quit music

Doja Cat is standing firm on her plans to quit music.



The rapper/singer, real name Amala Dlamini, seemingly announced her retirement from the music industry in a series of Twitter messages posted last week. Two days later, she issued an apology, replying to a tweet that read, "I'm not sorry," with the words, "I am."



But on Tuesday, Doja Cat reiterated her plans to ditch the entertainment business.



Responding to a tweet by MIX105.1 that read, "Ok so maybe @DojaCat isn't retiring," she replied, "Yes the f**k I am."



Last week, Doja Cat hit headlines after she declared that having a music career was a "nightmare".



"It's gone and i don't give a f**k anymore i f**kin quit i can't wait to f**king disappear and i don't need you to believe in me anymore," the 26-year-old tweeted on Thursday. "Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and i'm a f**king fool for ever thinking i was made for this this is a f**king nightmare unfollow me (sic)."



In a follow-up tweet, she added, "This s**t ain't for me so I'm out. Y'all take care."