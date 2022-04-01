Bring Me The Horizon have another new collab dropping this week

Bring Me The Horizon are releasing a new collaboration with Masked Wolf this week.



The Oli Sykes-fronted rock band - who recently teamed up with Ed Sheeran on a heavy metal remix of 'Bad Habits' and Machine Gun Kelly on the track 'maybe' - and the Australian rapper have a new track called 'Fallout' out on Friday (01.04.22).



The latter - whose real name is Harry Michael - has been dropping teasers for the track, which is in the style of Cradle of Filth, on TikTok.



Meanwhile, the 'DIE4u' hitmakers and Ed have been "emailing each other" to plan another collaboration.



The two acts teamed up at the BRIT Awards in February to perform a metal-infused rendition of the 31-year-old singer/songwriter's hit single with added screaming vocals from Oli and electric guitars.



The 35-year-old rocker has revealed that the Grammy winner is keen to work with his band again and the pair have started exchanging ideas for their next song.



Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz last month, Oli said: "We’re talking about it. We’ve been emailing each other and figuring out what it could sound like and what it would be. I think Ed’s really excited about it and we are too."



The frontman admits the BRITs performance worked out better than anyone could have hoped for, and he was thrilled to discover that pop megastar Ed is a genuine fan of Bring Me The Horizon and heavy metal music in general.



He said: "It was really fun to do the cover and it worked a lot better than what we thought. You never know when people say that they’re a big fan whether it’s true. We’d heard through the grapevine that he was into us. We thought, ‘Is he just saying that?’ But when we met him we could feel that his enthusiasm was real."



Speaking previously about his love of Oli's band, Ed said: "I’ve been a fan for a long time. Oddly enough, that’s the kind of music I grew up listening to.”



Ed also thanked Bring Me The Horizon - also comprised of Matt Kean, Lee Malia, Matt Nicholls and Jordan Fish - for helping him create an iconic BRITs moment, something he would not have been able to do if he'd had played 'Bad Habits' on his own.



He said: "'Bad Habits’ would be a bit of a wet fart if I was just going up there [at the BRITs] and playing it normally. The song is EDM, and [Bring Me The Horizon have] took it and made it a whole new thing. I was just like, ‘You know what, these guitars are going to be great.'"