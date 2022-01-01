Foo Fighters cancel all tour dates following Taylor Hawkins' death

Foo Fighters have cancelled their upcoming tour dates following the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins.



The rock group issued a statement on social media on Tuesday night confirming that all of their remaining tour dates have been scrapped following the loss of their bandmate Hawkins, who passed away on Friday aged 50.



"It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins," the statement reads. "We're sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won't be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let's take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we've made together. With Love, Foo Fighters."



The group had concerts scheduled for every remaining month of 2022 and the extensive tour was set to cover North America, Europe and Oceania before concluding on 17 December. They were also due to perform at the Grammy Awards on Sunday but it's assumed this performance has been axed as well.



The Best Of You hitmakers had been on tour in South America when Hawkins passed away in Bogotá, Colombia. They had been due to perform at the Festival Estéreo Picnic in the city on Friday, and Lollapalooza Brasil in São Paulo, Brazil on Sunday.



While Hawkins' cause of death is still under investigation, Colombian authorities have revealed that a preliminary urine toxicology test showed the drummer had ten substances in his system at the time of his death, including opioids, benzodiazepines, antidepressants, and THC, the psychoactive compound in cannabis.