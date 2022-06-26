Sir Paul McCartney yet to plan Glasto set, but promises a 'few tricks up our sleeve'

Sir Paul McCartney is yet to plan his Glastonbury set.



The Beatles legend is set to headline the world-famous music extravaganza's Pyramid Stage on Saturday, June 25, and while he's yet to decide the setlist, the 'Hey Jude' hitmaker teased there will be plenty of surprises.



Speaking to Metro Radio, Macca said: “Yeah, to tell you the truth we don’t know exactly what we’re going to do yet, but we are definitely planning on having a few tricks up our sleeve…”



The 'Band On The Run' rocker also recalled performing on that very stage at Worthy Farm back in 2004, and described the view of the masses in the crowd as a "battle scene".



He added: “My best memory was that moment we walked out on stage, when we performed there in 2004. The sheer size of the crowd, and the banners and the flags that they all hold up which reminded me of the battle of Agincourt.



“The crowds at Glastonbury have always reminded me of a medieval battle scene – it looks very heraldic, and to see this iconic scene and particular Glastonbury ‘look’ was very exciting.”



The 'Let it Be' hitmaker was due to perform in 2020, before the event was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Organiser Emily Eavis said: "When he finally confirmed, we were beyond [excited].



"For us, having Paul McCartney is obviously a dream, a huge moment in our history. It means the world getting Paul McCartney to Glastonbury."



McCartney will be 80 when he takes to the stage.



Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar are also set to headline on June 24 and June 26, respectively, while Diana Ross is set to play the Sunday afternoon tea time legends slot.



Diana - who initially shot to fame as part of The Supremes - previously expressed her excitement about performing at Glastonbury.



She wrote: "I'm so excited and grateful to finally know that I'll be seeing you at #Glastonbury while on my UK Thank U Tour celebrating my new album of songs! See you at @glastonbury on Sunday, June 26, 2022 [stars emoji] #dianarossthankyou (sic)"



The 'I'm Coming Out' hitmaker was originally due to make her debut at the festival in 2020, but her planned appearance was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.



Now, though, she's set to perform on the Pyramid Stage in front of one of the event's largest crowds.



The first line-up announcement also featured the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Lorde, Megan The Stallion, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Wolf Alice, Years and Years, Charli XCX, Crowded House, Celeste, Arlo Parks, Doja Cat, and Haim.



Glastonbury takes place in Somerset between June 22 and June 26.