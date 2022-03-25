Foo Fighters confirm tour cancellation following the death of Taylor Hawkins

The Foo Fighters have cancelled all tour dates following the death of bandmate Taylor Hawkins.

The rock star was found dead at the age of 50 Friday (25.03.22), after reportedly suffering cardiovascular collapse and now his former bandmates Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee have taken the decision to cancel all remaining tour dates, which were due to take place throughout the remainder of 2022.

In a statement, the band said: "It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned.

The 'Best of You' rockers went on to urge fans to use the time to pull together and appreciate the "music and memories" together as they grieve.

They added: "Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together. With Love, Foo Fighters.”

Details regarding refunds for ticketholders are yet to be announced.

The official cancellation of the tour - which was due to visit Manchester's Emirates Stadium and the London Stadium in summer 2022 as well as several venues around the world - comes just days after the band announced Taylor's death on social media.

The band wrote on Twitter: "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us

forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."