BTS star Jungkook tests positive for Covid-19 after arriving in America

BTS star Jungkook tested positive for Covid-19 after he arrived in Las Vegas ahead of the Grammys on Sunday.

The K-pop group's label Big Hit Music issued a statement on Weverse on Monday in which they explained that the 24-year-old tested negative for coronavirus when he took a test before his flight from South Korea to America on Sunday.

However, when he arrived in Sin City to prepare for the performance he felt "a slight discomfort in his throat" and took two tests Sunday afternoon, and they both returned a positive result on Monday.

"Jung Kook has been currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the United States. He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine," the statement reads.

Big Hit officials explained that they are "actively in discussions" with the organisers of the Grammys following Jungkook's diagnosis and his participation in the group's U.S. events "will be determined by the local regulations on Covid-19".

"We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to our fans for causing you concern despite our effort to take all necessary measures for our artists' health prior to and throughout the schedule in the United States. We ask for your generous understanding and support from all our fans," the statement continued.

It is believed his bandmate J-Hope is currently still under quarantine in South Korea after testing positive for Covid last week. Jungkook is the last of the seven BTS stars to contract the virus - RM, Jin, and Suga did so in December, while Jimin and V followed suit in February.

The Grammy Awards will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on 3 April. BTS will then perform four shows at the Allegiant Stadium in the Nevada city between 8 and 16 April.