Camila Cabello to perform with Ed Sheeran at the Concert for Ukraine

Camila Cabello is set to perform alongside Ed Sheeran at the Concert for Ukraine.

The star-studded event in Birmingham has been organised to help raise money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine, and Camila has confirmed she will be dueting with Ed on their new song 'Bam Bam'.

Asked if they will be singing together, Camila told 'Heart Breakfast's Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden: "Hell yeah!"

The fundraiser has been put together to support the victims of the ongoing war, and Camila can't wait to be a part of the event on Tuesday (29.03.22).

She explained: "It's so beautiful for people to come together to have empathy and compassion for something that's going on for other people in the world so, it's such a beautiful thing to be a part of."

The fundraiser has been organised by ITV, Livewire Pictures and the Disasters Emergency Committee.

And a host of big-name stars are set to take to the stage, including the likes of Emeli Sande, Gregory Porter, Snow Patrol, Paloma Faith and Anne-Marie.

ITV previously said in a statement: "The event will bring together huge names in music to spread a message of hope while the conflict in Europe continues."

The war in Ukraine had led to a refugee crisis in Eastern Europe, and Camila is determined to show her support for "displaced people around the globe".

The 25-year-old pop star - who first rose to fame as part of Fifth Harmony - shared: "My heart is breaking for the people of Ukraine. As refugees from Ukraine join millions of other displaced people around the globe, we all have a responsibility."

Emeli Sande is also keen to show her support for refugees around the world.

She said: "I will be singing to try to help every human being forced to flee their home."