Nick Lachey denies getting 'violent' with paparazzo

Nick Lachey has denied getting "physical" or "violent" with a photographer on Sunday night.

On Monday, a video showing the 98 Degrees singer reaching into the paparazzo's car and trying to grab her phone was posted on TMZ.

The footage was captioned, "AGGRESSIVE HANDS."

A few hours after the clip was released, Nick tweeted, "Last night, after enjoying a great dinner with my wife and our dear friend, the paparazzi harassed us as we walked back to our hotel. I clearly overreacted.

"I've been in this game long enough to know that their antics are sadly part of the deal. Stupid of me. Done."

In a second tweet, the 48-year-old continued, "However, for TMZ or anyone else to say that I was violent or that I 'got physical' with someone is reckless and absolutely false. Once again, TMZ likes to create their own clickbait narrative."