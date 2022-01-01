Celine Dion and Alanis Morissette join Stand Up For Ukraine

Celine Dion, Alanis Morissette, and The Weeknd have joined the Stand Up For Ukraine pledging summit.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the event on Saturday, and are hoping to use the platform to mobilise support and funding for humanitarian efforts in the nation following the invasion of Russian forces last month.



A host of celebrities are joining a social media rally for the summit on 8 and 9 April.



In addition to Dion, Morisette, and The Weeknd, other stars set to participate include Billie Eilish, Billy Joel, Chris Rock, Demi Lovato, Elton John, Garth Brooks, Green Day, Hugh Jackman, the Jonas Brothers, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Luke Combs, Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Ozzy Osbourne, Pearl Jam, Pharrell Williams, Radiohead, the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Shaquille O'Neal, Stevie Nicks, Stevie Wonder, Tame Impala, U2, and Usher.



"Today, our message to the Ukrainian people is this: we are standing with you. Whether you need food, water, shelter, or medical aid - we are rallying the world to continue to have your backs and provide critical assistance where it is needed most," Trudeau said in a statement. "When we all work together, we can achieve the best outcomes for those displaced by Putin's illegal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine."