Doja Cat isn't a rapper, says Remy Ma

Remy Ma doesn't consider Doja Cat to be a rapper.

The 41-year-old rap star thinks the 'Juicy' hitmaker is "dope" - but she doesn't agree with her being nominated in the rap categories at the upcoming Grammys.

Reflecting on Doja's genre-blending style, she told 'Drink Champs': "I don’t think she’s a rapper. Let’s be clear with that. They put her in the rapper category, I don’t think she’s a rapper. But she makes dope records, and I think she’s dope."

Doja, 26 - whose real name is Amala Dlamini - previously rubbished the idea that she's not a rapper.

The chart-topping star took to Twitter last year to hit back at the suggestion, and insisted she deserves more respect for her lyricism.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform at the time: "DONT EVER F***** DISRESPECT ME AS A RAPPER. AFTER THE LAST SONG I DROPPED YOU WILL RESPECT MY PEN AND THATS F****** THAT. stream Very Best. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Doja recently apologised for threatening to quit the music business.

The 'Say So' hitmaker threatened to walk away from the industry, after fans in Paraguay expressed their disappointment that she didn't meet them outside her hotel after she cancelled a gig.

She wrote on Twitter at the time: "It’s gone and I don’t give a f*** anymore.

“I f***** quit, I can’t wait to f***** disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me anymore. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m a f***** fool for ever thinking I was made for this is a f***** nightmare. Unfollow me. (sic)"

However, Doja subsequently backtracked on her earlier comments.

She said: "I can travel, I can eat good food, I can see new people, I can smile, I can make memories that I dreamed of having, I can laugh, I can support my family and my friends, I can learn about the world, and I can give back to everyone because of you. I do owe people s***. I owe a lot. (sic)"