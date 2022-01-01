Doja Cat apologises for tweets after cancelled Paraguay show

Doja Cat has apologised for tweeting that she was "not sorry" for refusing to see fans after a cancelled show in Paraguay.



The Say So hitmaker came under fire from her fans in Paraguay last week after she seemingly refused to meet them or acknowledge her presence in the country on social media. Following the backlash, she declared that she was quitting the music industry as it was a "nightmare" and told fans she was "not sorry" for her actions.



Referring to her outburst on Twitter on Sunday, Doja retweeted her "I'm not sorry" post and added, "I am."



Responding to her tweet "don't ask me for s**t", she wrote, "I can travel, I can eat good food, I can see new people, I can smile, I can make memories that I dreamed of having, I can laugh, I can support my family and my friends, I can learn about the world, and I can give back to everyone because of you (fans). I do owe people s**t. I owe a lot."



The singer, who was on tour in South America, explained that she needed to experience the countries she's visiting more.



"I owe myself a lot too. I owe myself the chance to open up and be good to people. I owe myself the death of my fears that don't allow me to expand my heart. I didn't come to another country to do something I can do everywhere else. That would be pointless in a way," she stated.



"I came here because I knew there was something new. New people. New things. New stories to learn. I came and I gave not enough. I need to give more because I noticed I've been taking a lot. Taking from almost everybody whos reading this."