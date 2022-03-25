The Gaslight Anthem confirm world tour after 'full time' comeback announcement

The Gaslight Anthem have confirmed a world tour days after announcing their return as a "full time" band.

The group - made up of Brian Fallon, Alex Rosamilia, Alex Levine and Benny Horowitz - have been on hiatus since 2015, besides reuniting to celebrate their 2008 breakthrough album 'The '59 Sound', and now they're ready to hit the road again.

Sharing tour dates with their fans, the band said on Instagram: "We're excited to finally hit the road this summer with dates across North America, the UK and Europe.

"Presales for all dates kick off tomorrow at 10am local time with password "tga2022".

"Public on-sale for all UK and European dates begins Thursday at 10am local and all North American dates go on-sale Friday at 10am local.

"More info at the link in bio. Stay tuned for more dates to be announced!"

News of the tour comes after the band revealed on Friday (25.03.22) they were coming back in a big way with a new album in the pipeline.

They teased: "Hello everyone, Brian here. I hate to disappoint you, but I need to inform you that there will not be a 10th anniversary Handwritten Tour, or a documentary film...

"However, I am very pleased to announce to you all that The Gaslight Anthem is returning to full time status as a band.

"We'll be announcing a lot of tour dates in the next couple of days. We're also beginning to write new songs for what will be our sixth LP.

"We're very much looking forward to the future and seeing you all again. We want to tahnk you for staying with us. Stay tuned! - Brian, Ben, Alex, and Alex."

The European leg kicks off on August 9 in Berlin with a run of German shows, while the band set for their biggest UK headline gig to date at London's Wembley Arena on August 18, followed by nights in Manchester, Edinburgh, Birmingham, Dubin and Belfast.

From September 13 until October 5, The Gaslight Anthem will then head across North America.