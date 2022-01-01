Taylor Swift to receive honorary degree

Taylor Swift is to receive an honorary degree from New York University (NYU).

On Monday, NYU president Andrew Hamilton and Board of Trustees chairman William Berkley announced that the 11-time Grammy Award-winner will be bestowed with a Doctor of Fine Arts at one of the upcoming commencement ceremonies.

Swift will address the graduates and guests on behalf of all the degree recipients for the Class of 2022 on 18 May at Yankee Stadium.

"I cannot overstate how thrilled I am to be coming together in person with graduates, parents, faculty, and honorees for NYU's Commencement. Since 2019, we have been deprived of Commencement's festive, communal joy, and its absence has been keenly felt," Hamilton commented. "We reconvene at Yankee Stadium with a renewed sense of appreciation for the act of celebrating together in person, a recognition of our graduates' enormous achievements, and a respect for their character and perseverance.

Prior to the event, Swift is set to attend the Grammy Awards on 3 April, where her ninth studio record Evermore is in the running for Album of the Year.