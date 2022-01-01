Sean 'Diddy' Combs claims Will Smith and Chris Rock have made amends

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has claimed Will Smith and Chris Rock have made amends following the sensational slap moment at the 2022 Academy Awards on Sunday.

The King Richard actor walked onto the Oscars stage and smacked Best Documentary Feature presenter Chris in response to the comedian's joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's battle with alopecia, which causes hair loss.

Diddy, who served as the next presenter after Chris, told Page Six at the Vanity Fair Oscars party that Will and Chris have buried the hatchet following the controversy.

"That's not a problem. That's over. I can confirm that," he commented of the feud. "It's all love... They're brothers."

During the ceremony, Diddy presented the 50th-anniversary tribute to The Godfather trilogy after the Best Documentary Feature prize was awarded and told Will and Chris that he would help them solve their dispute "like family" at the after-party.

"I did not know that this year was going to be the most exciting Oscars ever. OK, Will and Chris we're gonna solve that like family at the Gold Party, OK? But right now, we're moving on with love, everybody make some noise," he said, before reverting back to his script.

The rapper told Vanity Fair on the red carpet at the magazine's annual bash that he wanted to keep the ceremony "moving".

"I was just as shocked as everybody else but I just went on how I was feeling," he shared. "I thought it was very important to bring love into the room, you know what I'm saying? I think we know both of those guys' characters, and sometimes s**t happens. So, we just needed to keep it moving in love, and just keep it moving and stay prayed up; that's it."

Will apologised to The Academy for his behaviour but not directly to Chris during his Best Actor acceptance speech. He later attended the Vanity Fair party with his family and was spotted dancing and rapping to his songs Miami, Summertime, and Gettin' Jiggy Wit It on the dancefloor.