Roxy Music announce first tour in more than a decade

Roxy Music have announced their first tour for 11 years.



The rock band are set to begin their 50th-anniversary arena tour in September 2022 in Canada and the United States before continuing with three dates in the UK in October.



The tour will mark the first time that band members Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera and Paul Thompson have performed together on stage since 2011's 'For Your Pleasure' tour.



The majority of the tour dates will feature the 39-year-old American musician St. Vincent, whose real name is Annie Clark. Supporting artists for the Boston show as well as the UK shows have yet to be announced.



Tickets for the UK dates in Glasgow, Manchester and London will go on sale this Thursday (31.03.22), and pre-sale tickets start on Tuesday (29.03.22).



Special anniversary editions of all eight of Roxy Music’s past studio albums will be reissued throughout the year in celebration of the milestone anniversary.



Their self-titled debut album, ‘Roxy Music,’ was released in 1972, and the tour will celebrate everything the band has achieved since.







The dates for Roxy Music's 50th Anniversary Reunion Tour are as follows:



Sep 07 — Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON



Sep 09 — Capital One Arena, Washington, DC



Sep 12 — Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY



Sep 15 — Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA



Sep 17 — TD Garden, Boston, MA



Sep 19 — United Center, Chicago, IL



Sep 21 — Moody Center, Austin, TX



Sep 23 — American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX



Sep 26 — Chase Center, San Francisco, CA



Sep 28 — The Forum, Los Angeles, CA



Oct 10 — OVO Hydro, Glasgow, UK



Oct 12 — AO Arena, Manchester, UK



Oct 14 — The O2, London, UK