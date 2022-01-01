Megan Thee Stallion gives surprise performance during Oscars ceremony

Megan Thee Stallion made a surprise appearance during the Encanto cast's rendition of We Don't Talk About Bruno at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Despite not being nominated for Best Original Song, the popular chart-topping hit was performed by the cast of Disney's animation, including Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitan, and Diane Guerrero, as well as singers Becky G and Luis Fonsi.

Midway through the song, the Hot Girl Summer hitmaker appeared onstage and delivered a completely new rap verse littered with references to the ceremony.

"Stars everywhere, I need to see Oscars / Zendaya over there," she rapped. "Oh no, we got three hosts / These women are the best / They killing all the jokes."

Megan wasn't the only surprise addition to the musical number - percussionist Sheila E was also unexpectedly involved.

Reacting to her performance, the star wrote on Twitter, "I literally was just in Puerto Rico less than 24 hrs ago performing, my dress had just came in last night from India, and that was thee FIRST FEMALE RAP PERFORMANCE at the OSCARS ever ! Im definitely in grind mode (sic)."

The We Don't Talk About Bruno number followed Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra's rendition of Dos Oruguitas, Encanto's Best Original Song nominee.

Elsewhere, Beyonce´ opened the show by performing Be Alive from King Richard on a tennis court in Compton, California, with her daughter Blue Ivy featuring as a backing dancer. The setting of the performance honours where Richard Williams - the subject of the biopic - taught his daughters Venus and Serena to play the sport.

In addition, Reba McEntire gave her rendition of Somehow You Do from Four Good Days and Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas performed their James Bond theme No Time to Die.

Their track was ultimately crowned Best Original Song, making Eilish the first Oscar winner born in the 2000s. Encanto won Best Animated Feature.